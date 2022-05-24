SEBRING — A request for a change in the city’s sign code concerning billboards on U.S. 27 has prompted the City Council to have a workshop on the issue.
Jarrod Borgemeister requested that the city change its sign code to mirror the state’s sign code.
Specifically, the request is to allow off-premise signs (billboards) to be spaced 1,000 feet apart on the same side of U.S. 27. The current interpretation of the city’s sign code is 1,000 feet between off-premise signs no matter which side of the road the sign is located.
The request does not change the restrictions as to the total number of signs according to the sign code.
At a recent City Council meeting, Councilman Mark Stewart said he doesn’t like all of the signs. The city’s sign code was written to avoid having more signs on the highway than there are now.
“It’s clutter and reminds me of Georgia,” he said. “When you hit the highway in Georgia all of a sudden it goes from hardly any signs to signs everywhere and I am just not a proponent of that.”
“What we have now is what we agreed on,” Councilman Lenard Carlisle said, recalling the time council spent on signs and codes. He agreed with Stewart in not wanting more billboards in the city limits.
Mayor John Shoop said council worked for months to develop the sign regulations and didn’t want a “clustering effect.”
Borgemeister reassured council he was not asking to increase the number of signs. He said since recent annexations into the city, a problem with staggering billboards has been noticed.
“What council is discussing in the sign spacing change is already in place with some signs, but they were grandfathered in,” he said. Instead of increasing the number of signs, he is hoping the city will allow for signs that come down to be able to be rebuilt. As code currently reads, that is not possible.
Shoop asked Borgemeister if he has a specific cause at this time or was he thinking in regards to future hurricane damage that would take down a billboard.
Borgemeister said he has a prospective sign, but he has had to remove three signs.
Stewart asked why three signs had to be removed? Borgemeister said it was due to properties selling and the new land owners from out of town not being negotiable.
Council President Tom Dettman said Borgemeister is not asking for an exemption. He is actually asking the city to change the sign code.
Shoop suggested a workshop so it could be looked at in depth. He said that would give council an opportunity to think about what it’s doing since it has already been through the whole process once before.
Council agreed to table the proposed change to the sign code until a workshop can be scheduled for discussion. A date and time has not yet been set for the workshop.