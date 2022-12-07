BRANDON — State and local governments, community, and volunteer organizations affected by Hurricane Ian have until Jan. 6, 2023, to submit their requests to the state for public assistance.
In addition, Florida houses of worship and other private nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Filing a Request for Public Assistance, or RPA, is the first step to apply for federal reimbursements under FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program. The goal is to have all state agencies, local/tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations that believe they qualify for assistance under the Public Assistance program apply.
The Hurricane Ian major disaster declaration made Public Assistance grants available to all 67 counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance.
The declaration also made Public Assistance grants available for debris removal (Category A) and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities (Categories C-G) available to eligible applicants in Highlands, Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter and Volusia counties.
Prospective applicants can contact their county’s emergency management to begin the process.
Under the PA program, FEMA provides funds to the state for 75% of eligible costs of repair or replacement of public facilities and the applicant covers the remaining 25%. The state administers the federal funds and forwards them to the eligible applicant that incurred the costs.