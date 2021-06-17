LAKE PLACID — The precautionary boil water notice that was issued on June 14 is now rescinded. The area affected was the Town water system:
West side of 27: businesses along the highway south of Gate Station to East Interlake Boulevard.
East side of 27: All houses and businesses south of and including Alderman Drive to north of McDonalds. This affects all houses and businesses eastward to include Balmoral Assisted Living and surrounding houses. Including Faye Drive, Reba Drive, Twyla Boulevard and Lake Saddlebags Drive.
Customers in the affected area may now return to regular water use. The bacteriological samples have been cleared as required by FDEP. The notice was only a precaution. The Town of Lake Placid Utilities Department wants to thank you for your understanding during the past few days.
If you have any questions or for further information, contact the Town of Lake Placid Utilities Department at 863-699-3747.