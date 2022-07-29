CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (AP) — An ailing manatee that was found and rehabilitated in Texas late last year was flown to Florida on a cargo plane and released into a bay near a wildlife refuge along the Gulf Coast this week.

The manatee named TexasTeeMiguel was released Wednesday into Kings Bay in Crystal River, Florida. Late last week, TexasTeeMiguel flew on a DHL Express cargo plane in a custom, state-of-the-art container built specifically for manatees.

