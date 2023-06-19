Russia Ukraine War Dam Collapse Victims

A volunteer carries a woman as she is evacuated from a flooded Kardashynka village of the left bank Dnipro river, in Kherson, Ukraine, Friday, June 9, 2023. Many small boats carrying volunteers and Ukrainian soldiers have shuttled across from Ukrainian-held areas on the west bank to rescue desperate civilians stuck on rooftops, in attics and in other areas amid the deluge.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — At last, help came for Vitalii Shpalin. From a distance, he spotted the small Ukrainian rescue boat traversing floodwaters that had submerged the 60-year-old’s entire neighborhood after a catastrophic dam collapse in the country’s embattled south.

He and others boarded with sighs of relief — interrupted suddenly by the crackle of bullets.

Recommended for you