Underwater Record

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Dr. Joseph Dituri, left, peers out a large porthole from inside Jules’ Undersea Lodge, located 30 feet below the surface in a lagoon Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Key Largo, Fla., to see diver and Jules’ founder Ian Koblick delivering a prestigious Explorer’s Club flag. Dituri submerged Wednesday to begin a planned 100-day dive in the habitat, hoping to establish a new record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure while educating young divers and conducting medical and marine science research.

 FRAZIER NIVENS/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU via AP

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — An underwater researcher submerged Wednesday to begin a 100-day mission in the Florida Keys, attempting to set a record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure, as well as educating students and conducting medical and marine science research.

Retired U.S. Navy commander Joseph Dituri, 55, who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and teaches hyperbaric medicine, plans to live and work until June 9 at Jules’ Undersea Lodge. The facility, situated 30 feet beneath the surface in a Key Largo lagoon, was originally fabricated as a marine research laboratory and converted into an underwater hotel in 1986.

