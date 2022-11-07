SEBRING — A Florida-based real estate company plans residential development for some of the former Crutchfield properties it purchased recently.
A total of 1,483 acres were sold at the Crutchfield family land auction on Aug. 27.
GPK Holdings, a real estate investment and development company, has recently closed on around $10 million worth of properties from Crutchfield Inc. through the auction, according to Sen Zhang, Managing Partner, GPK Real Estate Development and Investment.
The closings include 3189 & 3205 E. Altvater Road, Avon Park and 3960 & 3980 Byron Blvd., Avon Park.
“Our plan is to rezone these lands to mobile home, single family home, apartments mixed use,” he said of the company’s overall plans that includes properties in the Sebring area.
They will have mobile homes first on the parcels at 2700 Peters Road, Sebring (9.32 acres); 2747 & 2801 Peters Road, Sebring (45.34 acres); 4771 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring (18.97 acres); and 4821 Kenilworth Blvd. (20 acres).
Zhang said he already had properties on Kenilworth Drive and just recently purchased a 20-acre property at 4733 Kenilworth Drive.
“I am trying to do a high-end mobile home [park] kind of like a Sebring Square, but it is going to have more amenities,” he said.
GPK also plans to build single family homes on seven parcels on Ben Eastman Road, Sebring, totaling about 74 acres and a 9.55-acre parcel at 2855 Beacon Ave., Sebring.
Sebring has come to our attention due to its location at the center of Orlando-Lakeland, Fort Myers/Cape Coral and Miami metro areas, Zhang said.
“And, it is very affordable and we see it will continue to attract retirees from more expensive metros in state and out of state,” he said. Sebring is also such a picturesque place with many activities and attractions, sunny weather, good air quality, peaceful and clear lake.
Its well set up hospitals can provide higher levels of healthcare and physical security for seniors, Zhang said.
“We see the good potential of the area, and we are looking to bring the highest standards of residential and commercial products to the local residents who are well deserved,” he said. “We have done many projects in Orlando metro, mainly multifamily and land development.
“We always apply the gold standards to every one of our projects and trying to enhance the lifestyle of communities wherever we go.”
Founded in 2015, GPK Holdings is a Florida-based real estate company that pursues real estate equity and debt investments across the country.
The company’s headquarters is in Orlando and it has a regional office in Great Neck, N.Y.
