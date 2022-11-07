Kenilworth Boulevard property

Real estate developer Sen Zhang said his company, GPK Holdings, recently purchased a 20-acre property at 4733 Kenilworth Boulevard, which in this westerly view of the road would be the groveland to the left down the road. Along with adjoining Peters Road properties, purchased from the Crutchfield family, and other properties, Zhang said he plans to have a mobile home park on the site with many amenities.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — A Florida-based real estate company plans residential development for some of the former Crutchfield properties it purchased recently.

A total of 1,483 acres were sold at the Crutchfield family land auction on Aug. 27.

