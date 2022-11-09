Virus Outbreak China

Residents line up to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Police in northeastern China say seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

 ANDY WONG/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou.

