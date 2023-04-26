Twenty tons of trash headed to the Highlands County Landfill last Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, as the result of a massive Earth Day community clean up in Leisure Lakes of Lake Placid. Golf carts, ATV’s, pickup trucks, and trailers full of junk were out and about on the highways, byways, even the waterways.

During a ‘Keep Lake Placid Beautiful’ project headed by Kristen Smoyer, owner of Lake June Pontoon Rentals, together with the Greater Leisure Lakes Civic Association, all sorts of debris were picked up in Leisure Lakes. Huge dump trailers were parked ready to be loaded with discarded tires, metal, furniture, old mattresses, and lots of nasty stuff.

