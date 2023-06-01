Highlands County may come up with new land regulations to allow boat rentals on lakes.
By consensus, the Board of County Commissioners agreed to have County Attorney Sherry Sutphen and Development Services staff start work on changes to both allow for boat rentals on area lakes and add protections for residents' rights when rentals are in a residential area.
At the center of this discussion is Kristen Smoyer of Lake June Pontoons, whose business in the northwest cover of Lake June has provided much-needed recreation to some and consternation for others.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said that cove has two "high-end subdivisions," Lagoni Lane and Quail Cove, where residents pay $144,000 in taxes per year. Tuck raised concerns that nearby rentals might result in garbage and excess noise in the area.
"Aren't we setting a precedent for other lakes?" Tuck asked.
Development Services Manager Leah Sauls and Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper said a special exception would help open other lakes to similar rentals.
Commissioner Don Elwell said he met with Smoyer and her staff and saw this as "an opportunity to find a way to a 'yes,'" if they manage the business well.
Smoyer told commissioners that all her boats have trash cans, and that her company does regular trash pickups on the lake, having collected 22.5 tons of trash already. She said as it is regular boat owners cause a "huge" trash problem.
"When you buy a boat, no one tells you how to be a good neighbor," Smoyer said.
Right now, she said, hers is the only legal boat rental in the county, insured up to $1 million, and safety certified. All boats also come with throttle governors to keep boats at "canal speed" in the canals, she said.
Smoyer said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has used their docks to launch boats for patrol and study, but she said many of her customers come from the AirBnB homes, which she estimates to be 70% of Lake June real estate.
Tuck suggested Smoyer could operate out of H.L. Bishop Park, but Smoyer said her customers would use up the parking and be inconvenient for others.
Pete McDevitt, a member of the Quail Cove homeowner's association board, raised concerns that the boat rental was in violation of zoning code.
Culpepper said that Smoyer discovered she was in violation and came to Development Services about it. As a result, Culpepper said, Lake June Pontoons has a temporary use permit until county officials work this out.
Jack Moore, Lagoni Lane resident, said he and his neighbors worked hard to buy a high-end lake house and don't like to have a business renting boats and Jet Skis just down the shore.
"When you get something this special and get this right in your face," Moore said, "it matters. It matters."
However, Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring, said it's good for tourism. A common comment in a recent tourism study, she said, came from Highlands County residents who want more things to do, especially on the lakes.
Boat rentals, Hartt said, could let residents enjoy the lakes when they cannot afford a boat or have no where to park or dock it.