SEBRING — Residents and property owners at Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning Board public hearing expressed many reasons why they do not want a proposed group home substance abuse treatment center in their neighborhood on Lakeview Drive.
The Zoning Board was considering a conditional use permit for a treatment center to be located at 1621 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, which is in the vicinity of the Kenilworth Lodge on the lakeside of Lakeview Drive.
After more than two hours on the topic, the Zoning Board, which is an advisory board, denied the permit request by a 4-0 vote with one member abstaining due to a conflict of interest.
The matter will go before the Sebring City Council at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday where the council has three options for the conditional use permit: approve it, approve it with conditions or deny it. If council denies it, there would have to be a cause for denial.
The public will again have an opportunity to speak at the City Council meeting.
At the Planning and Zoning public hearing it was noted that Larry Bieda, who operates Academy Health Solutions, LLC in Palm Beach County, seeks to open a substance abuse treatment center for up to 15 people who would voluntarily be in the for-profit program with a staff of three people.
Sebring Attorney Clifford Rhoades, who was representing Bieda, said his client currently operates a Palm Beach County facility that has about 100 beds in a facility that is similar to the proposal for Sebring. Bieda’s company is licensed by the Department of Children and Family.
The proposed facility is allowed in the current zoning category, which is high-density residential (R-3), he said.
Bieda said the clientele in Sebring will be different than his Palm Beach County location, which has younger individuals. In Sebring, he plans to serve mostly veterans who have had issues with pain medicine prescribed for injuries who also may have used other substances.
About a dozen area residents spoke against the proposal.
Brian Marley said there is great difficulty in getting off of drugs or alcohol and some (people) relapse and typically they steal to get the money to buy more drugs. There are many residences very close, such as The Terraces and other condos, with elderly residents.
Alan Parker said it is almost across the street from the Catholic pre-school with about 50 to 100 kids outside two or three times a day that is his concern. There are certain businesses and things that cannot be located near an elementary school; he suggested that needs to be researched.
Cathleen Harrington said her main concern is safety.
“As a homeowner within 200 feet of the property, for my neighbors and especially for the preschool right across the street from where I live, I have safety concerns,” she said.
The clients will be living within a few short feet of the water, which can be dangerous in many ways. To a despondent person, water can be detrimental, Harrington said.
Ross McBeth owns property adjacent to, and a house close to, the proposed treatment facility. The former county attorney said the Lake Jackson site is not the best location for a facility like this. It may be convenient because they have a seller (property owner) who is motivated to sell.
“This is not appropriate for this neighborhood; this is a nice neighborhood; it has good homes,” he said. “This is not in keeping with this neighborhood in any shape, way or form. They should look for another location.”
Rhoades argued that it is not the nature of the handicap, that those who spoke of in opposition, that this board should consider.
“The law of the land is you are not to discriminate against handicapped individuals, including alcoholics, believe it or not,” Rhoades said.