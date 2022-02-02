SEBRING — Spring Lake residents told county commissioners that they like their quiet, low-traffic community, and fear 200 apartments might ruin that.
After hearing their concerns for almost two hours, Highlands County commissioners unanimously approved a proposed high-end apartment complex on 12.69 acres between Duane Palmer Boulevard and U.S. 98.
The applicant, Brad Kortbein, asked for a change from agricultural district/multiple-family dwelling to multiple-family district with a planned development. Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper said this would be Phase 2 of Kortbein’s plans. He already has appropriate zoning to the east of the site for Phase 1.
Kortbein said he plans to build four 52-unit apartment buildings of high-end units, similar to those his company has done in Wisconsin, with well-insulated buildings powered at 90% by solar panels. Each unit would have their own garage, he said, and rents would be $1,800-$2,100 per month, including utilities and internet service.
Residents said they didn’t think he would get enough takers at that price, and might have to lower rates as well as background standards in order to fill the buildings.
Spring Lake resident Todd Locke said the rates Kortbein quoted were for a 670-square-foot apartment with a 10-by-11-foot bedroom. The largest apartments, he said, would be 1,079 square feet with a 10-by-15-foot bedroom. He didn’t see how units that size would bring the suggested rates.
“The only time Spring Lake fills up is when the races come in, and that’s for a very short period of time,” Locke said.
Locke said Kortbein did not get word out properly about hearings on this development, through mailed notices or the district newsletter, and meeting notices had the wrong times. He presented a petition on the matter, and other members of the audience said that they were “terrified” of how it might change the age demographics, potential crime and traffic load of the largely 55-and-older community.
Residents said the district has apartments that sit vacant, not rented, for various reasons. They also said they fear how a lack of direct access onto U.S. 98 would mean 200 or more residents clogging the neighborhood roads for commutes or other daily trips.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked if federal funding for the energy efficiency elements would require an equal-opportunity clause. Kortbein said it would, but the facility would do background checks. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said all housing developments have to be equal-opportunity.
Kirouac also asked if Kortbein had talked with large local employers on the need for workforce housing. Kortbein said some units might be fully furnished, to meet that need, but said this would not be “affordable housing.”