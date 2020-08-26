SEBRING — A group of about nine held signs in support of the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday morning near the downtown Sebring Post Office on Ridgewood Drive.
There has been a swarm of political controversy surrounding the Postal Service including proposed funding cuts, removal of sorting machines and maneuvers seen as affecting the timeliness of the mail concerning mail-in voting.
Larry Brown, a retired letter carrier who worked in the Chicago area, was with a handful of local residents, by the downtown Sebring Post Office, who held signs in support of the U.S. Postal Service.
Brown lives in Nalcrest, a retirement community for postal letter carriers in Polk County.
“We are trying to keep it going,” he said of the U.S. Postal Service. “It was good for me; I carried [mail] for 42 years. It is a good organization and there are a lot of good people working there.”
It is tough in the wintertime when walking through snow, Brown said. “I’ve had days where I couldn’t even feel my fingers, it got so cold.”
Pat Myers of Sebring said she is not a postal worker, but appreciates the post office.
“I think we need it; it’s essential,” she said. “I don’t like what they are doing with these cuts.”
Myers took issue with the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, who has provided large contributions to the Republican Party.
“You appoint someone who is a crony, who donated millions of dollars, to do the job for you,” she said. “It is not just the election; it is frightening what can happen.”
DeJoy had ordered the removal of dozens of high-speed mail sorting machines ahead of the November election creating a controversy over mail-in ballots and whether or not those ballots would be counted in time.
But, DeJoy later announced he will suspend the controversial changes he instituted to the U.S. Postal Service until after the November election. Those changes included cutting overtime and limiting post office hours.
DeJoy was appointed in May 2020 by the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service to serve as the postmaster general.
Michelle Backus of Sebring said, “I am out here because we need the post office; we can’t do without them. It is important that we have a post office and they have what they need to do their job without interference from politicians. This is not a political entity.”
Lynne Payne said DeJoy is clearly trying to stall the mail to give the votes to Trump. He is a big Trump supporter. DeJoy was just chosen to head the Postal Serevice “out of the blue” with no experience.
President Donald Trump has said he opposes much-needed funding for the United States Postal Service because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.