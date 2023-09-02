Taiwan US

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., questions witnesses during a hearing of a special House committee dedicated to countering China, on Capitol Hill, on Feb. 28, 2023, in Washington. A U.S. congressional delegation visiting Taiwan said Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 the U.S. would act if the island was attacked and promised to resolve the $19 billion backlog in its defense purchases from the U.S.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A United States congressional delegation visiting Taiwan said Friday that Washington would act if the island was attacked and promised to resolve the $19-billion backlog in its defense purchases from the U.S.

“Know that any hostile unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a resolute reaction from the U.S.,” said Rob Wittman, vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, in a speech, ahead of meetings with President Tsai Ing-Wen.

