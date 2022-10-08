ACCESS Florida — Florida Department of Children and Family Services
Family Resource Support Centers, SNAP benefits
Boil water notices
Disaster Distress Helpline
800-985-5990
Free 24/7, crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster
FEMA Disaster Assistance
1-800-621-3362
If you use a TTY: 1-800-462-7585
711 or Video Relay Service (VRS): 1-800-621-3362
Online registration available at disasterassistance.gov
Flood insurance claim
877-336-2627
Learn more about starting a flood insurance claim
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
Information for business owners. Complete the Business Damage Assessment tool.
Florida Department of Transportation
For road and bridge closures and conditions, detour routes, etc.
Florida Division of Emergency Management
State Assistance Information Line
1-800-342-3557
Up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Ian.
Florida Housing Finance Corporation
Disaster relief resources and information
Highlands County help
Highlands County Board of County Commissioners portal for reporting damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Upload photos, videos and a description of damage.
Hold mail & change of address
Have your mail held at the Post Office for up to 30 days. Also a temporary change of address is available for those who plan to return to their residence within six months.
Lumen/Century Link
Emergency Call Forwarding for 90 days free of charge
800-244-1111
Safe and Sound
Report yourself safe
UF/IFAS
Food safety tips for power outages
U-Haul
863-658-0390
uhaul.com/Articles/About/Hurricane-Ian-Prep-43-U-Haul-Locations-IN-Florida-Offer-Free-Self-Storage-27961/
30 days of free storage and U-Box container usage
United Way of Central Florida/Highlands
Crisis Cleanup
800-451-0954
Volunteers can help with small tree removal, tarping, removing debris and hauling it to the curb. This is NOT for projects that require special training or equipment or activities that require permits.
2-1-1
Food, clothing, rental assistance, etc.
To volunteer
United Way is utilizing the Volunteer Florida website ( www.volunteerflorida.org/) to assign volunteers to help out. Feel free to sign up individually or as a group.
Veterans Affairs
877-741-3400
Find a list of open VA centers or pharmacy refill locations
US Army Corps of Engineers
Operation Blue Roof
888-766-3258
For DeSoto County only at this time.