SEBRING — Downtown Sebring restaurant owner Tiffany Cadzow called for Terry Mendel to resign from the City Council stating that the councilwoman’s agenda is “oppressive and prohibitive to prosperity.”
At Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, Cadzow’s mother also called for Mendel to step down from her council seat.
At the end of the meeting, Mendel declared, “I will not be resigning.”
The comments about Mendel were related to her criticism of the June 5 burlesque show at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden on North Ridgewood Drive hosted. Tiffany Cadzow and her brother Bob own Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
Since attending the adult-only performance, Mendel has had a focus of maintaining a family-friendly downtown while stating she didn’t think the show at Faded Bistro was appropriate for the city or downtown.
Maureen Gazaghan Cadzow addressed the council on Tuesday, stating she is the mother of Bob and Tiffany Cadzow.
She pointed out again to council that the restaurant was closed to the public. It was a private, ticketed event for adults over the age of 18 where you had to purchase a ticket in advance.
“Councilwoman Terry Mendel had a friend buy her a ticket. She came; she saw; she gave out books to ‘save your soul’ and prior to that was on a small spiritual warfare campaign,” Maureen Cadzow said. “Ever since then this member of the council has been on a major spiritual campaign.”
In the United States, in accordance with the Constitution, government at any level cannot promote religion, she said. “It appears that Councilwoman Mendel might have violated it within this building. Contrary to your spiritual warfare, not everything has to be family-friendly all the time.
“My daughter and son have worked long and hard for a lot of years to grow their businesses here in Sebring and currently employ over 40 people. They will not allow any longer their names and businesses to be slandered and demonized,” Maureen Cadzow said.
“Councilwoman Mendel, you are entitled to wage a spiritual war, but not from that chair,” she said. “Do the city a favor, if you want to wage a war, resign from that chair. It doesn’t belong in this chamber.”
Maureen Cadzow told Mendel she is not allowed to go into her children’s business establishments.
“I understand they have talked to their attorney and the only thing they have done so far, because they love this city, is to serve you with papers that you are not allowed to go near their businesses anymore,” Maureen Cadzow said.
Mendel confirmed she has received a writ of trespass from the Cadzows.
“Spiritual warfare in this building is not acceptable, not in the United States Government, not in the State of Florida and hopefully not in Sebring, Florida,” Maureen Cadzow said in conclusion, which prompted many to applaud.
Tiffany Cadzow then addressed the council, reminding them that, with business partners, she owns Faded Bistro Beer Garden, Mon Cirque Wine Bar and the Diving Girl Diner, which are all hospitality-related businesses in Highlands County. Faded Bistro and Mon Cirque are in downtown Sebring. Diving Girl Diner is located in Avon Park.
“My business partners and I have created unique destinations right here in downtown. People travel from all over Florida to dine with us because of the reputation we have,” she said.
Tiffany Cadzow said people ask her why they picked Sebring for the business locations and she replied Sebring is her home and she loves Sebring, which has a lot of business opportunities and local support for businesses.
“It is getting harder and harder to hold these values in my heart the longer we must endure these attacks by Councilwoman Terry Mendel and her husband Tom Mendel,” she said. “I will not give up and I will continue to show up.”
She said to continue to grow and develop they pay attention to trends, which for her and her business, means trends in food, drinks and entertainment. She said she treats downtown Sebring like any other vibrant downtown, “providing patrons with the same type of experiences they can find in nearly every other city in the state of Florida. How is that not a good situation?
“I have broken no laws. I have not been charged with any crime. Why do I have to continue to defend my livelihood and my partners’ livelihood?” she asked. “Sebring needs growth and development to ensure growth and prosperity. I do not believe that Councilwoman Mendel supports growth and prosperity for downtown Sebring.
“Mrs. Mendel, your personal agenda is oppressive and prohibitive to prosperity. Please resign from the Sebring City Council,” Tiffany Cadzow said, which was followed by more applause from some in the audience.
Resident Mary Jo Deinhart then addressed the council. She said citizens who love the art form and are passionate about it are fighting back.
“I am reaching out to ask for help and guidance to save and protect our rights,” Deinhart said. “Our rights under the First Amendment are being attacked and so is our right to enjoy and make a living at something that is completely legal in our country.”
No comments followed from the council members except at the end of the meeting when Mendel said she would not resign.
Mendel provided a statement on Wednesday tothe Highlands News-Sun.
She said the issue is not about the arts. It is a move by these businesses owned by the Cadzows toward sexually explicit entertainment with artistic side tones.
“I love and support the Arts. I have lived in Southern California for 20 years and have worked in entertainment and many other aspects of the Arts,” Mendel said. “Our son is a producer on a Sony project currently. We are an entertainment family.
“I am a long time season ticket holder at HLT [Highlands Lakeside Theatre] and have a chair with my name on it as a donor and have contributed financially to them over many years.
“I whole heartedly support them and their vibrant contribution to our community. I am not in contention with them or R-rated movies at our two fine local theaters.
“What I am opposed to is sexually explicit adult entertainment within our city limits and especially against moving this to our downtown Circle,” Mendel said.
“As a Sebring City Councilwoman I understand that this is ‘not’ good for our community or for the family friendly atmosphere we seek to promote in our wonderful city of Sebring,” Mendel stated in closing.