VENUS — On Saturday, March 14, join us for a walking tour of the Red Hill area of Archbold Biological Station. Kevin Main (Archbold Land Manager) and Eric Menges (Director of Plant Ecology) will lead the tour. We will walk along fire lanes, primitive roads, and paths and observe areas that are overgrown or long-unburned, recently burned, recently mowed and both mowed and burned. The mowing and burning are land management tactics intended to increase biodiversity, favor rare plants and provide improved habitat for gopher tortoises. Expect to see early spring flowers such as sky-blue lupine. The walk will be about one mile, including sections in soft sand.
Closed-toe shoes, long pants, hats, sunscreen and water bottles are recommended for those planning to walk. This area may have chiggers and ticks, so use insect repellent or powdered sulfur around your ankles and waist to deter these pests. The tour departs from the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center at 8 a.m. and returns at 10 a.m. Attendees may also hike trails at Archbold following the event.
Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility whose mission is to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands and waters of the heart of Florida and beyond.
Archbold Biological Station is at 123 Main Drive, Venus, Florida 33960 and is eight miles south of Lake Placid. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of SR 70 on Old SR 8. The event starts at the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome.
Visit us at archbold-station.org or find us on Facebook.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.