SEBRING — A new church has opened in Avon Park – The House of Restoration with Paster Pablo Lopez, wife Ruth Piñera and family. They are inviting the community for an event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1900 State Road 64 West in Avon Park.
They will have entertainment for the family including bounce houses, food and a food giveaway to participants. Household items and a bag of food will be given out to the first guest that arrives to the event. In time for Thanksgiving, each family will also receive a voucher for a turkey. All items as supplies last.
The event is a welcoming event for the community and as Pastor Pablo said, “Come as you are!”
The pastor and congregation are restoring the building once pastored by the late Candido Garcia, a beloved member of the community. The building, not in use for over a year, is now being restored and ready for the properly titled church, The House of Restoration. The pastor’s mother, Elba Lopez, made connection with Pastor Candido’s daughter Angie, and Pastor Nelson Rodriguez to help bring about the new church.
“We want to work the best we can to spread the gospel,” Pastor Nelson said enthusiastically about the ministry and about Saturday’s event and events yet to come.
The service times for The House of Restoration are held on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. Services are held in Spanish and English. The food ministry is planned to be held on a monthly basis. For more information, call 863-241-6540 or connect on Facebook @casaderestauracionison