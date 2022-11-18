SEBRING — A new church has opened in Avon Park – The House of Restoration with Paster Pablo Lopez, wife Ruth Piñera and family. They are inviting the community for an event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1900 State Road 64 West in Avon Park.

They will have entertainment for the family including bounce houses, food and a food giveaway to participants. Household items and a bag of food will be given out to the first guest that arrives to the event. In time for Thanksgiving, each family will also receive a voucher for a turkey. All items as supplies last.

