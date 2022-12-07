Power Outage Vandalism

Elowyn Hoelscher, 7, stands in line at a food truck with her mother, Erika Hoelscher, at Red’s Corner during the Moore County power outage on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Southern Pines, N.C. Tens of thousands of people are bracing for days without electricity in Moore County where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.

 KAITLIN McKEOWN/THE NEWS & OBSERVER via AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Power should be restored by Thursday morning to thousands of homes in a central North Carolina county that have been without electricity for several days after an attack on the electric grid, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

“I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” Cooper told reporters in Raleigh.

