Voting Rights Felons

T.J. King, who is an outreach specialist with the Nebraska AIDS Project, is photographed in their office on Feb. 23, in Lincoln, Neb. King came off probation in August after serving time for drug and theft convictions. King’s first chance to vote will be in the 2024 presidential election season – unless a legislative proposal introduced in January that would remove the two-year requirement passes and becomes law.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/AP PHOTO

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — TJ King had candidates and causes to support, but couldn’t vote in Nebraska’s last election.

An outreach specialist with the Nebraska AIDS Project, King came off probation in August after serving time for drug and theft convictions. In many states, he could have voted in the November general election, but Nebraska requires a two-year wait after the completion of a felony sentence before someone can register.

