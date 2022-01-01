SEBRING — When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020 it seemed like everything changed and the phrase “out of an abundance of caution” was used often as the lead in to steps being taken to increase health safety for everyone.
Amid illness and deaths attributed to COVID, those changes affected the way we lived, worked and played.
It was a time to work, learn and worship at home and to avoid large gatherings and keep a six-foot space in small gatherings.
It was a time for businesses to quickly find new ways of doing business or suspending operations for those businesses that involved tourism, travel, entertainment and people being in large gatherings.
It was a time that it was really OK to be online a lot on social media, chatrooms and Zoom conferences because that was the safest way to interact with one another.
By January 2021 we were still in a “new normal,” with a possibility of moving toward a “return to normalcy.”
In January 2021 it was reported that South Florida State College (SFSC) had hosted the Heartland Senior Games in Highlands County every year since 2000. However, they were being postponed in 2021.
In February, COVID numbers were dropping across the country.
In mid-November, the state had 11 consecutive weeks in the decline of new COVID cases.
The 2021-22 school year started with many more students at their school compared to the 2020-21 school year, which had a high number of students in Highlands Virtual School or also learning from home through the Innovative Learning Environment instructional model.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020-21 school year started with 1,796 students in Highlands Virtual School while the 2021-22 school year started with 397 students online.
Sebring High, the district’s largest school, started the 2020-21 school year with 1,291 students, but upped that by 335 for a total of 1,616 on the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
So things really did get back closer to normal in 2021 with events that were canceled in 2020 back on schedule and happening again such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Avon Park Christmas parade.
But, 2021 came to an end with some caution with the increase in cases of COVID-19 and its omicron variant.