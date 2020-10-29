AVON PARK — The Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County is set to rev up your Halloween with their event, High Speed Halloween 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Avon Park Boys & Girls Club Athletic and Learning Center.
The Boys & Girls Club is working in partnership with the Sebring International Raceway, AdventHealth, Heartland Lions Football, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Avon Park. Along with being able to find out the history of the Raceway and AdventHealth’s involvement with the track, kids will be able to interact with the SIR 2021 Pace Car Corvette and the AdventHealth Super Racer. John Dean II, National Mazda Cup Champion, will also have his LMP3 car on display.
Food and drink will be served. There will be a Trunk-or-Treat and kids may dress in costume. There will be games and events for kids and teens, AdventHealth will be administering health checks and a life skills tips and tricks presentation. There will even be a local semi-pro football scrimmage game featuring the Heartland Lions football team.
Special guests on-hand will include Randy Surber, CEO of AdventHealth Sebring; Wayne Estes, Director of Sebring International Raceway; John Story, Media Relations Director for Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway; John Dean II from Sick Sideways and James Strole with Sports Car Club of America (SCCA).
