Book Review - Perish

This image released by Tiny Reparations shows “Perish” by Latoya Watkins.

 TINY REPARATIONS via AP

”Perish” by LaToya Watkins (Tiny Reparations Books)

When a family’s matriarch is on her deathbed, they all gather back to Jerusalem, Texas, the hometown where their unresolved trauma began crashing through the generations.

Recommended for you