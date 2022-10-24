SEBRING — Parents and others can review the health curriculum the School Board of Highlands County is proposing for middle school students.
The district on Wednesday announced there is a 20-day window for public review of the G-W Health Education curriculum.
A link on the District’s Website and Facebook page leads to the “Essential Health Skills for Middle School” online textbook.
According to the publisher, The Goodheart-Willcox Company, Inc.,Tinley Park, Ill., this third edition features core health topics such as nutrition, physical activity, and mental health; and cutting-edge health topics, such as vaping, opioid addiction, body positivity, self-compassion, social media, mindfulness, online communication and relationships, and COVID-19. Content and skills align to the National Health Education Standards.
The “brief contents” of the 651-page online textbook follows:
• Taking Charge of Your Health and Wellness.
• Taking Care of Mental and Emotional Health.
• Nutrition and Physical Activity.
• Tobacco, Alcohol, and Other Drugs.
• Protecting Your Physical Health and Safety.
• Social Health and Wellness.
• Human Development and Reproductive Health.
If you would like to review the materials in person, contact Heather Goodwin, Secretary to the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Programs, at 863-471-5608.
The iMAD (I Make a Difference) program from the Heartland Rural Health Network had been the health/sex education program taught to the school district’s sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
After parents voiced their concerns about the sex education curriculum the district was using and how it was being presented to students, Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced at an April 5 School Board meeting that the iMAD program would be dropped.
A committee was formed to review sex education programs for a new health/sex curriculum.