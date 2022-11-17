SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved the rezoning and future land use changes for two properties just off Kenilworth Drive where a new Dollar General Store is planned.
The City’s Planning & Zoning Board unanimously voted Nov. 8 to forward the applicant-initiated request for the zoning and land use changes to the City Council with a recommendation for approval.
The zoning change for the two properties at 1595 and 1596 Alpha Road is from County AU, Agriculture to City C-1 Commercial District.
The 1.37 acres, owned by the Marjorie A. Jernigan Trust, is just north of Kenilworth Drive between Denise Avenue and the Penny Ogg Operations Center (early voting site).
An Aug. 2 letter to the City of Sebring from Sloan Engineering Group, Inc., states two parcels will be utilized to construct a 10,640 square foot Dollar General Store. The store will connect to existing city sewer and water facilities.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Central Florida Regional Planning Council Planner Karlyn Daniel said the properties surrounding the properties being rezoned consist of single-family dwellings, orange groves and a county building.
Potable water is in close proximity to the area and there is capacity for future connections and the same thing for sanitary sewer and solid waste, which will be taken care of, she said.
The Planning & Zoning Board recommended a 20-foot buffer on the west side of the property for a better buffer between the housing and the commercial property, Daniel said. The applicant also said they were going to put a 40-foot right-of-way on the east side so the property behind it wouldn’t be landlocked.
City Attorney Mike Swaine noted that the front parcels with the grove right on Kenilworth Boulevard, are already zoned C-1 commercial.
Councilman Mark Stewart said the concern at the Panning & Zoning Board meeting is that Denise Avenue (to the west) has single-family residential units so the board’s consensus was to double the buffer between the two from 10 feet to 20 feet.
Council President Tom Dettman noted that this was the first reading of the ordinances changing the zoning and future land use. The second reading and public hearing will be on Dec. 6.
The planned Dollar General for Kenilworth Drive is only about one mile away from the Dollar General (near the Sav-A-Lot) in the Towne Square shopping plaza.