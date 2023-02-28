SEBRING — In December, county commissioners denied a rezoning request from the maker of prefabricated cement building panels, because of spot-zoning and inadequate roads.
This month, they approved it, unanimously, after sending it back to the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment (P&Z).
Originally, P&Z had denied the proposal completely, which was a request to change zoning and land use on two parcels totaling 18.29-acre parcel along Twitty Road to industrial for a plant to make the prefabricated reinforced insulated panels.
Bert J. Harris III, representing landowner Mordechai Gelbhauer of Gelbhauer Industrial Development, said the return trip to P&Z earned unanimous approval.
“Thanks for the delay,” Harris told commissioners.
Instead of having the property all industrial, it will now transform from agricultural land use to a mix of commercial and industrial, per the recommendation by county staff and P&Z.
Zoning will change from agricultural district to business district with a planned development — unusual zoning mixes that are not defined otherwise in local code.
Among the conditions, all fabrication will have to take place indoors, and all storage must remain behind an opaque fence, according to development staff.
“To me, you know, sometimes they say government doesn’t work as well as you want it to work, but I disagree. This is a prime example where government works very, very well, and how it was a win-win situation,” Commissioner Kevin Roberts said, rather than a complete denial.
Instead, he said, staff and the applicant worked out an agreement that benefits both, which he saw as the right way to do it.
Right now, the parcels are orange grove, vacant of structures. Gelbhauer bought them at auction over the summer when the Crutchfield family liquidated large portions of their holdings, as noted by Commissioner Scott Kirouac in December.
A purchase done at auction does not give the buyer the option of attaching any conditions to the sale, such as making it contingent on rezoning, Kirouac said.
Thus, when Gelbhauer brought the land to the County Commission in December, he had no insurance that he could reverse the sale if he didn’t get rezoning.
Concerns over his proposed concrete mixing and manufacturing plant included the fact that Twitty Road is not capable of handling the truck traffic that goes in and out of other industrial and commercial sites in the county.
When asked how Twitty Road differs from Scenic Highway, the site of the new Bernie Little Distributors facility, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Scenic Highway is a minor collector road with a 30-foot right of way and paved shoulders. Twitty Road is considered a “local road” with an 18-foot right of way and hardly any shoulders.
In the agenda item, as approved by commissioners, the Engineering Department has set conditions. At the time of development, the applicant must undergo the commercial review process, which may result in additional requirements.
It also states that Howerton recommends, as part of the conditional use agreement, that Twitty Road shall be required to comply with collector road standards. Traffic analysis will also be required.
Often, in situations such as this, the applicant will be required to contribute to improvements needed on the road, particularly with respect to the property entrance. The extent of that contribution is not specified in the agenda item.