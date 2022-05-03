SEBRING — The City of Sebring will be considering a request to rezone part of the former Harder Hall Golf Course that the city annexed in October. Rick Whidden and Jeff Kennedy have submitted the rezoning request on behalf of property owner Jason Laman.
They are looking to rezone it from County R-1 to City R-1 (residential) because it can’t be developed until it has a city zoning, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Monday.
It could go to the Planning & Zoning Board as early as this month, but if not, it would be on the board’s agenda next month, he said.
The Harder Hall Golf Course was designed in 1958. It closed May, 30, 2021 with word that the 49-acre southern half of the course property was planned for a multi-family residential development.
The southern portion of the former golf course is generally east of Lafayette Avenue, west of Medina Way and north of Sportsman Avenue. The western part of the annexation area is south of Golfview Road.
The property is listed for sale at a price of $1,225,000.
The listing states, “This property has tons of potential; one pond, water and sewer are available, plenty of road access on two sides, perfect location for residential development and 55 and older community. Land is mostly cleared. Conceptual site plan is drawn. 130-plus units.
In August, Laman informed the City Council that he would have been facing bankruptcy if he continued to operate the golf course.
There are 10 golf courses in the county with 100,000 population, he noted. Years ago every golf course was full during the winter, but it hasn’t been that way in a long time.
“Harder Hall would have been closed most likely in 2014 if I wouldn’t have come in and bought it,” Laman said.
The northern part of the golf course, which was already within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Laman to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.
Thus far, the city has not received any plans or proposals from HC Ukaint, about its plans for the property.