Black racecar drivers have been few and far between over the years. But while the numbers may be lacking, the talent is certainly there.
The most successful Black racecar driver is undoubtedly Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, who has firmly entrenched himself as one of the greatest drivers of all time, with 103 wins in 288 races and seven world championships.
But in terms of sheer talent, you might be hard-pressed to eclipse the abilities of Willy T. Ribbs.
While it wouldn’t be correct to call Ribbs the Jackie Robinson of auto racing, it’s also not far off, as Ribbs was the first Black driver to qualify for the Indianapolis 500, the first to drive a Formula 1 car and closer to home, the first Black driver to compete in the 12 Hours of Sebring.
But Ribbs was not the first Black driver to be entered in the 12 Hours of Sebring. That distinction falls to Frank Mabry Jr., from New York City. He entered the 1962 race in an Austin-Healey Sprite.
Mabry’s entry for the race didn’t go unnoticed. The March 14, 1962 Miami News had a front-page article that stated, “The Florida NAACP announced today it will stage a mass demonstration at the annual Sebring auto endurance race March 24.”
The article quoted Rev. Leon Lowry, the NAACP state president, as saying, “We hope to get enough Negroes there to focus national attention on Florida’s segregation problem.”
Lowry said an additional reason for the demonstration was to focus attention on the fact that Mabry was going to compete in the 12-hour classic.
Mabry had competed at Sebring in 1961 in one of the support races for the 12 Hours of Sebring without any fanfare, but it was a different story when he entered the big race and was not allowed to compete.
Robert Saunders, executive secretary of the Florida NAACP, was quoted in a March 22, 1962 St. Petersburg Times article as saying, “It will be a serious reflection on the United States, Florida and Sebring if Mabry is not allowed to drive.”
Sebring mayor J.D. Hunt stated: “It has been the policy of this city in the past, to protect the lives and property of everyone within the city, regardless of race or creed. It is our intention to continue this policy.”
Organizers relented and allowed Mabry to compete, but an accident before the race led race physician Dr. Paul Wallace to declare Mabry was not able to race “in this condition.”
That opened the door for Ribbs to compete in 1987 with Dan Gurney — one of his boyhood idols — and his Toyota All-American Racers Toyota team.
Ribbs went on to become one of the top racers in IMSA, winning the IMSA GTO Driver of the Year in both 1987 and 1988, but the 12 Hours of Sebring was never kind to Ribbs. In 1987, he and teammate Jerrill Rice completed only 86 laps, while in 1988 he only managed to complete 16 laps.
The auto racing industry is making an effort to be more inclusive, with NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, a developmental program designed to provide training and opportunities for women and minorities in the driver’s seat and on pit crews within the NASCAR industry.”
Roger Penske’s Race for Equality & Change initiative was announced in July 2020 and its goals “include recruiting and developing a diverse workforce throughout all levels of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ultimately creating a community that fundamentally transforms the sport.”
In December 2020, Black business leader and former racing team manager Rod Reid announced the formation of Force Indy “with the focus on hiring men and women of color, including mechanics, engineers, staffers and drivers.”
With mentorship and guidance provided by Team Penske, Force Indy competed in the Cooper Tires USF2000 series last year and this season is climbing to Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires.
The team’s Indy Lights driver for this year is no stranger to Sebring race fans, as seven-time Trans Am Series class champion Ernie Francis Jr., himself a Haitian American, will be behind the wheel for the season.
“I was pleased to learn that Ernie would be driving for Force Indy in 2022,” Roger Penske said. “As someone who has a history in Trans Am, I know the type of skillset that comes from that series. Ernie will be a wonderful addition to Indy Lights.
“It was inspiring to see the growth of Force Indy during their first season, and we will continue to support their progress and mission as the team continues on a path to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series.”