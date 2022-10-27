Confederate Monuments Richmond

The monument of confederate General A.P. Hill, which contains his remains, stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond, Va.

 STEVE HELBER/AP PHOTO, FILE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has sided with Richmond officials in a lawsuit over whether the Virginia city can remove a final Confederate monument and the remains of a rebel general interred beneath it.

Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. said in a ruling Tuesday that city officials — not the descendants of A.P. Hill — get to decide where the statue goes next, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and TV station WRIC reported. The city plans to give the statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which the plaintiffs found objectionable.

Recommended for you