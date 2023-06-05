NBA Finals Adelman Award Basketball

Inductee Rick Adelman speaks during the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony, Sept. 11, 2021, in Springfield, Mass. Adelman was announced Sunday, as the 18th recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

 JESSICA HILL/AP PHOTO, FILE

DENVER (AP) — Rick Adelman’s influence is all over this year’s NBA Finals, which makes his being honored during the title series even more fitting.

Adelman was announced Sunday as the 18th recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. It preceded Game 2 of the NBA Finals between Denver and Miami; Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman is Rick’s son, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is a Portland native who vividly remembers Adelman’s Trail Blazers teams.

