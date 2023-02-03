AVON PARK — With the success of the “Reverse Advent Calendar,” which encouraged participants to give something (as opposed to getting something) each day as a way to help those in need, Ridge Area Arc has created a Lenten household donation project on the same premise.
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. The need for household goods in the agency’s group homes has increased and Lent is a season of giving.
The Lenten household donation project, which will benefit Ridge Area Arc, has participants add one essential household item to a box every day until Good Friday. If done so, participants will have a box full of supplies just in time for Easter. Then, on Good Friday, April 7, simply take the box to Ridge Area Arc, Sebring Chamber of Commerce or Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. The boxes will be distributed to Ridge Area Arc’s group homes.
All the items suggested on the list are easy to find. It is recommended that participants print it out and get the whole family involved. It might even start a new Lenten tradition.
Donations may be dropped off at collection sites:
- Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St., Avon Park;
- Lake Placid Chamber office, 18 N Oak Ave.; or
- Sebring Chamber office, 227 U.S. 27 North.
Need more information? Call Donna Scherlacher at 863-452-1295, ext. 106.