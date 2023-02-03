Lenten donation program

AVON PARK — With the success of the “Reverse Advent Calendar,” which encouraged participants to give something (as opposed to getting something) each day as a way to help those in need, Ridge Area Arc has created a Lenten household donation project on the same premise.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. The need for household goods in the agency’s group homes has increased and Lent is a season of giving.

Recommended for you