AVON PARK — Did you know that Ridge Area Arc maintains five group homes in Highlands County serving 30 individuals with an average monthly grocery bill of over $3,000? With such a great response the last two years to the Reverse Advent Calendar food collection project, Ridge Area Arc is doing it again.
“It was a tremendous help to our group homes and the community response was just amazing,” said Donna Scherlacher, director of development for the non-profit agency that serves individuals with intellectual and other disabilities. “I know of several families who have now made this an annual holiday tradition,” she said.
Most know an Advent Calendar as a fun way to count down to Christmas. Opening miniature doors to little treasures builds excitement and anticipation leading up to the holiday. A 2020 Facebook post from a popular budgeting blogger Passionate Penny Pincher got Ridge Area Arc officials thinking. The post introduced a “Reverse Advent Calendar,” which encourages participants to give something (as opposed to getting something) each day as a way to help those in need.
The Reverse Advent Calendar to benefit Ridge Area Arc has you add a non-perishable food item to a box every day in December. After 22 days, you should have a box full of food just in time for Christmas. Then, on Dec 22 or earlier, simply take the box to Ridge Area Arc or any of the three chamber offices. The boxes will be distributed to Ridge Area Arc’s group homes in time for their holiday celebrations.
All the items suggested on the calendar are easy to find and probably on your own personal shopping list. We recommend printing it out and getting the whole family involved. Who knows, you might even start a new Christmas tradition.
- Donations may be dropped off at collection sites:
- Ridge Area Arc: 4352 Independence St., Avon Park
- Avon Park Chamber Office: 28 E Main St. – Drop off before Dec. 17
- Lake Placid Chamber Office: 18 N Oak Ave.
- Sebring Chamber Office: 227 U.S. 27 North
Need more information? Call Scherlacher at 863-452-1295, ext. 106.