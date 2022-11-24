Reverse Advent Calendar 2022

AVON PARK — Did you know that Ridge Area Arc maintains five group homes in Highlands County serving 30 individuals with an average monthly grocery bill of over $3,000? With such a great response the last two years to the Reverse Advent Calendar food collection project, Ridge Area Arc is doing it again.

“It was a tremendous help to our group homes and the community response was just amazing,” said Donna Scherlacher, director of development for the non-profit agency that serves individuals with intellectual and other disabilities. “I know of several families who have now made this an annual holiday tradition,” she said.

