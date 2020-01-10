AVON PARK — On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Ridge Area Arc commemorates the life of King and reflects on his dream for equality and civil rights for all people. Agency officials recognize that the iconic civil rights leader’s passionate and persistent fight for equality and against discrimination paved the way for the disability community to advance and persevere in its ongoing fight for equality, rights and inclusion.
Ridge Area Arc is making it a day on, not a day off. Volunteers with intellectual and developmental disabilities will work alongside volunteers without disabilities to help children and adults in the community who experience challenges accessing food due to financial insecurity and lack of nearby stores.
The #MLKDay of Service will take place on Monday, Jan. 20 in Downtown Sebring.
Ridge Area Arc consumers and staff will be participating in the MLK Day parade, handing out goody bags with snacks and Bombas socks to parade attendees. Ada McGowan with Highlands County Citizens With Voices is coordinating the event alongside local churches that are also providing meal opportunities in the area.
Over the past few months, consumers and staff have been volunteering at the Heartland Food Bank, Sebring Parkway Church of Christ and Southside Community Resource Center as they prepare for the MLK Day of Service. Ridge Area Arc will continue to volunteer with these agencies well past this event and looks forward to strengthening the relationship with these community agencies.
“People with disabilities are often perceived as the ones always in need of help, but in reality, they also have the desire and ability to help others and to play an active role in strengthening their own communities,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc CEO. “In the true spirit of Dr. King, the Day of Service shines a light on what all people — including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities — can do to love, uplift, and support their neighbors.”
The Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency that leads MLK Day of Service, selected The Arc and a small group of other organizations to plan and participate in volunteer projects that help unite communities across the nation. This year, several chapters of The Arc and partner organizations will work together to address food insecurity and promote inclusive volunteering to bring together people with and without disabilities to serve their communities.
The Arc advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including Down syndrome, autism, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses. The Arc has a network of over 600 chapters across the country promoting and protecting the human rights of people with I/DD and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes and without regard to diagnosis.