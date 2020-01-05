AVON PARK — Whether it’s dancing to smooth island music and sipping margaritas or betting on race horses with funny money, Ridge Area Arc has the fundraising event for you. All proceeds benefit the agency that is devoted to improving the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Dates for the 2020 fundraising events have been confirmed and planning is underway. You will want to mark your calendar and follow the events on Facebook (facebook.com/RidgeAreaArc/) for the latest information and to purchase tickets.
The fun begins on April 18 with the popular fundraiser, Escape to Kokomo. Break out your flip flops and board shorts for this island-themed dinner and dancing event. This year is the Cheeseburger In Paradise edition at Island View Restaurant in Sebring and will have a build your own burger bar, free margaritas and beer, silent and live auctions, raffles and more. The 60 West Band will be entertaining you throughout the evening. A highlight of the night is usually the hula hoop contest, so get those hips in shape and you could win some fun prizes.
Up next is the newest fundraiser for Ridge Area Arc and focuses specifically on benefiting the women of The Arc. Heels that Heal is a women’s empowerment event featuring powerful, local female speakers and singers. It’s an evening of friendship and philanthropy and a great way to spend time with your girlfriends and wear your favorite heels. Heels that Heal is slated for July 17 at Island View restaurant and will feature a full meal with dessert, wine, door prizes and a few more surprises.
For the runners, walkers, joggers and woggers, Ridge Area Arc is proud to host the Halloween 5k and Family Fun Run. This year the popular annual event falls on the holiday, Oct. 31, at Highlands Hammock State Park. The 8 a.m. race has become a Halloween tradition where costumes are encouraged and prizes are awarded. This year’s event if even more family friendly with new age brackets and prizes for our small but mighty runners and walkers.
The Sebring Derby is a virtual horse race where you can place bets on your favorite steed using funny money. You can also be a horse owner and have the chance to win real money. This unique event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 at Island View restaurant. In addition to the races, attendees are encouraged to wear Derby attire. There is a contest for best derby hat and costume. Your ticket gets you funny money for betting, free beer and heavy hors d’oeuvres. There will be a silent auction as well as the ever-popular Mystery Box auction.
So, there you have it, a full year of fun and fundraising for Ridge Area Arc. Mark your calendars and get your friends and family together. You will have some fun while helping out a local non-profit dedicated to advocating and providing services to adults with disabilities. The agency is very appreciative of the community-minded individuals and businesses that help support us all year and have several sponsorship levels for all of our events. If you’d like to be a part of these events, please call 863-452-1295.