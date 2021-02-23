AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc was awarded $15,000 on Monday from Charter Communications and the Spectrum brand to boost communications technology to better serve the Arc clients.
Charter Spectrum representatives, Ridge Area Arc leadership and clients, elected official and members of the community were on hand for the formal presentation of the $15,000 check from Charter/Spectrum to Ridge Area Arc.
Charter Communications Director of Communications Joe Durkin said Spectrum awards digital education grants within its 41-state footprint.
“We look to work with groups that are making a difference in our communities,” he said.
Ridge Area Arc is one of those making a difference and touching a lot lives as a non-profit, Durkin said. Ridge Arc is bringing education and digital education and broad-band access to those who need it the most, those who are developmentally disabled and others with challenges.
“We are proud to support that part of the community that is making a difference for its members,” he said.
Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Boarder said recently they identified a lack access to broadband and technology in education so Spectrum has stepped up to not only give to the larger non-profits, but also to non-profits here in this community.
When everything pivoted to virtual during the pandemic they didn’t have the capacity to do it so the grant will allow them to do that, she said. “This has made a big impact for us.”
Highlands County Commissioner Kevin Roberts thanked Spectrum and noted that Arc is always on his mind because his wife has been with Arc for 30 years working with these special consumers.
“This is a fabulous non-profit organization that does great work to make a great difference in the lives of so many people,” he said.
Spectrum Digital Education aims to help local community members across Charter’s 41-state service area to improve their lives through digital education.
Since launching the program in 2017, Charter has committed to awarding $6 million in cash grants and in-kind commitments, including PSAs and technical assistance, to support broadband education, training and technology.
Spectrum Digital Education has benefitted more than 56,000 individuals in 17 states and Washington, DC.