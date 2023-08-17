WASHINGTON, D.C. — Society for Science, a national leader in science education and literacy, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2023 STEM Action Grants Program. A total of $245,000 will be given to 53 dynamic, community-centric STEM organizations spanning 24 states and Washington, D.C. One of those recipients is Ridge Area Arc.

This initiative is committed to cultivating an all-encompassing reservoir of STEM talent via microgrants given to nonprofit organizations across the country, fortifying opportunities for historically marginalized groups within the spheres of STEM education and careers. These encompass individuals from Black and Latinx communities, Native Americans, women, those embracing diverse gender identities, individuals with disabilities as well as economically underserved students from both rural and urban landscapes.

