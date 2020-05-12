SEBRING — Donald Ridgeway has been selected to fill an assistant principal position for the 2020-21 school year at Sebring High School.
In a recent announcement to administrators and School Board members, Superintendent Brenda Longshore stated, “It is my pleasure to announce that Mr. Donald Ridgeway has been named as the new Assistant Principal at Sebring High School filling a vacancy left due to Mrs. [Ilene] Eshelman’s retirement.”
Ridgeway worked as a classroom teacher and dean at Lake Placid Middle School. He became the dean at Lake Placid Middle in the 2012-13 school year.
During the current 2019-20 school year, he is serving as the dean at Sebring Middle School.
He was at Lake Placid Middle from August 2004 through May 2019 and then at Sebring Middle School from August 2019 through May 2020.
Ridgeway said, “I am super excited to announce that I have accepted a new position at Sebring High School as assistant principal. I am beyond thankful and blessed for this new opportunity. Go Blue Streaks!”
Superintendent appointments are subject to approval by The School Board of Highlands County.
Due to the size of its enrollment, about 1,500 students, Sebring High has three assistant principals. The other two assistant principals are David Holder and Laura Sherley.