SEBRING — The "Sebring on the Circle" apartment building project failed to get funding as the projected costs rose.
Now the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board will consider re-advertising for development proposals for its property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, the former location of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel.
The agenda for Monday's CRA meeting states, the selected developer for the project, Phil Springer, did not provide staff with any proof of funding for the ‘Sebring on the Circle’ project as directed for the board to consider his request to extend the closing deadline on the property prior to relinquishing our agreement.
Per Springer’s agreement with the CRA, the closing for the property was to be completed by February 15, 2022, and Springer was required to provide proof of construction funding for the project in order to transfer ownership of the property for the development.
Due to his nonperformance, the contract expired as of February 15, 2022 under Section J of the agreement. Thus, the CRA’s relationship with Mr. Springer for this property has terminated.
The board will discuss how to move forward with the redevelopment for the property, and the desire to re-advertise it for developer interest, the agenda states.
The recommended action is to approve the re-advertisement of the property for a minimum of six weeks.
At a June CRA meeting, Springer, of Short Pants Development LLC, said they had a "double impact" to them concerning the project.
The original funding offers for the project were all available at 6% interest, but an example of the current financing offers is 8-3/4% with unfavorable terms and fees, he said.
At the same time, the construction budget, which originally was $11 million for the project, is now $13 million, which is a "big jump based on the availability of materials and things like that," Springer said.
Short Pants Development planed to construct a five-story building with 50 apartment units on the .43-acre site.
The plans included commercial retail space, a courtyard and parking on the first floor and a restaurant and bar on the roof.
The Sebring CRA will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in the City Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.