Afghanistan Women

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Two top international rights groups on Friday, May 26, slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying they amount to the “crime against humanity of gender persecution.”

 EBRAHIM NOROOZI/AP PHOTO, FILE

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two top rights groups on Friday slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity.

In a new report, Amnesty International and the International Commission for Jurists, or ICJ, underscored how the Taliban crackdown on Afghan women’s rights, coupled with “imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” could constitute gender persecution under the International Criminal Court.

