Cabbage rolls

Increase your good luck and prosperity by growing and serving a cabbage dish on New Year’s Eve.

 COURTESY/MELINDAMYERS.COM

Start your New Year with a bit of luck and nutritious eating. Try a few of these food-related traditions and then plan on growing a few of your own to enjoy.

Eating grapes on New Year’s Eve is a Mexican food tradition. One grape is eaten with each stroke of midnight and is believed to lead to prosperity in the year ahead. Grapes are low in saturated fats and relatively high in vitamins C and K.

