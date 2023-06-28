The School Board decided to remove the ban on ripped jeans from the district’s Dress Code to allow schools to set their own policy concerning the fashion trend.
But, the district policy states that holes or rips in jeans must be below the fingertip level.
At a recent School Board workshop, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge prefaced the discussion by saying, “This is going to be a fun topic — Student Dress Code.”
Officials wanted to discuss specifically holes and rips in jeans, he said. School administrators, he said, are on both sides of the fence with some who are not in favor of ripped jeans being banned and some who would be strongly in favor of it.
The Board will have to come to a determination on what the district policy will be, Lethbridge said. The argument for it says if it is not banned in the Code the school can impose the ban, but if it is prohibited in the Code there is no way a school could permit it.
“There are definetly opinions and everyone has them, but ultimately, is holes or rips in jeans going to be permissible or not in the district’s Code,” he asked.
Sebring High School Principal Kim Ervin, who was the only principal at the workshop, noted that her school allows shorts if the hem are not above the fingertips.
“I don’t see the difference,” she said. “A school that doesn’t want holes or rips in jeans can always be more strict with their implementation.”
School Board Chair Donna Howerton pointed out Avon Park High School has a stricter implementation of the dress code.
Howerton asked if the ripped jeans policy has to be in the district’s Dress Code or if each school can have it in their dress code?
School Board Attorney Shannon Nash said the board won’t have to adopt a dress code that applies to all schools in the district. If it’s not in the district code, a school could have something more strict.
Howerton said she was good with taking the ripped jeans ban out of the district’s Dress Code.
School Board Member Nicole Radonski said if a school wants to go more strict than the district code, sometimes parents can make it hard on the school.
“If we are able to take it out and let the schools determine what is the best fit for them, I think that will help the schools,” she said.
Ervin said, “It is not one of my favorite fashion trends, but if it is not distracting from instruction in the classroom ... .”
The board was in agreement with removing the ban on jeans with holes and rips from the district Dress Code.
Concerning hats, Lethbridge said the recommendation from schools was to eliminate the language stating students are not permitted to wear hats or hoodies or other head coverings unless medically needed or religious exemptions.
Board Member Reese Martin said due to safety reasons with cameras they should not be able to wear hats or hoodies.