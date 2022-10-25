Britain Politics

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London, Monday. Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the Conservative Party’s race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.

 DAVID CLIFF/AP PHOTO

LONDON — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence.

Sunak will be Britain’s first leader of color, and the nation’s third leader just this year. He will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office, leaving a staggering economy and a shell-shocked and divided party.

