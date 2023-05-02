Spring Flooding Iowa

Boats float tethered in the front yards of homes along South Spencer Road as the Mississippi River continues to rise forcing residents to make alternative transportation between their homes and the rising water covering their street, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

 NIKOS FRAZIER/QUAD CITY TIMES via AP

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The rising Mississippi River tested flood defenses in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois as it neared forecast crests in the area Monday, driven by a spring surge of water from melting snow.

The peak water levels this spring will likely rank in the top 10 of all time in many places, but the National Weather Service said river levels will generally remain well below past records. That should help most towns along the river withstand the floodwaters though officials will be checking their floodwalls and sandbag barriers closely in the next few days.

Recommended for you