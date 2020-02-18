LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will be closing Nichele Boulevard between Highlands Lake Drive and Marshall Avenue. The road closure will begin Wednesday, Feb. 19, at approximately 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. There will be no through traffic. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction. Please advise all traffic to find alternate routes. For further information, contact the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.