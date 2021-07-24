SEBRING — An upcoming road closure will affect Hammock Road in Sebring next week. Beginning at 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 27 through the late afternoon that same day, a portion of Hammock Road will be closed. After that, milling and paving operations will be conducted through Friday, Aug. 6, with lane closures in effect.
Tuesday, July 27 (1 a.m. through late afternoon):
Hammock Road will be closed from U.S. 27 to Lakewood Road. Residents within this segment will be granted access for entry/exit purposes only from Lakewood Road. All roadways adjoining this segment will be closed at Hammock Road. Golfside Lane will be the only road accessible for local traffic.
There will be no thru traffic.
There will be no entry from U.S. 27. U.S. 27 southbound turn lane and far right travel lane will be closed. Message boards and detour signage will be posted on Hammock Road and U.S. 27. Milling and paving operations will be conducted during this time period.
Wednesday, July 28 to Saturday, July 31 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Milling operation will be conducted from Imperial Lane to County Road 635. Lane closures will be in effect through Saturday, July 31 but one lane of traffic will be maintained.
Monday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 6 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Paving operation will be conducted from Imperial Lane to CR 635.
On Monday, Aug. 2, Hammock Road may be closed in the morning hours from U.S. 27 to Lakewood Road until paving is far enough away from U.S. 27 to stage one-lane traffic. Lane closures will be in effect during the week but one lane of traffic will be maintained.