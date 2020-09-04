SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department will be implementing local road closures and parking restrictions in the area of Cleveland Road and Avalon Road on Saturday, Sept. 5, due to an event in the area that may cause traffic congestion. Residents and their guests will have full access to the area during the closure.
The closures will be implemented at 8 p.m. and both roadways will be reopened by 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. The closures are:
Cleveland Road from Sunset Drive to 2100 Cleveland Road, and; Avalon Road from Sunset Drive to 2017 Avalon Road.