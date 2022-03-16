SEBRING — The Sebring Utilities Water Department personnel will be making line repairs on Lemon Avenue north of the intersection of North Orange Street. To facilitate this repair, Lemon Avenue will be closed between the intersection of North Orange Street and the Sebring Parkway to through traffic. Local (residential and business) traffic will be accommodated. The repair is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Detours
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on Lemon Avenue will be able to circumvent the closure.
Northbound: The northbound detour begins at the intersection of Lemon Avenue at North Orange Street where vehicular traffic will turn left following North Orange Street to the intersection of Grapefruit Avenue. At Grapefruit Avenue, traffic will turn right and continue to the intersection of the Sebring Parkway. At the Sebring Parkway, traffic will turn right and continue to the intersection of Lemon Avenue where they will turn left ending the northbound detour.
Southbound: The southbound detour begins at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and the Sebring Parkway where vehicular traffic will turn right onto the Sebring Parkway. Once on the Sebring Parkway, traffic will follow it to the intersection of North Ridgewood Drive where they will turn left. Once on North Ridgewood Drive, traffic will continue to the intersection of North Orange Street where the will turn left. Once on North Orange Street, traffic will continue to the intersection of Lemon Avenue where they will turn right ending the southbound detour.
Questions regarding this road closure may be directed to the City of Sebring Department of Public Works.