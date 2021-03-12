SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has been approved to hold the 3rd annual “12 Hour Fan Fest” event. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and it will end at 8 p.m. There will be several local road closures and parking restrictions associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Detours will be established and will remain posted for the duration of the event.
This event includes a parade of race car transport trucks through the downtown Sebring area. The parade route begins on North Ridgewood Drive at the Sebring Parkway. The parade will proceed south on North Ridgewood Drive to Circle Park Drive, around Circle Park Drive to South Commerce Avenue, following South Commerce Avenue to the Sebring Parkway ending the parade. Post-parade the 12 Hour Fan Fest “Block Party” will continue in the Circle Park area.
The following closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. On Tuesday at 3 p.m. North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Mango Street to Circle Park Drive; Wall Street will be closed between South Commerce Avenue and East Center Avenue.
At 5:15 p.m., in addition to the above listed closures, North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from the Sebring Parkway to Circle Park Drive; Circle Park Drive will be closed; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Circle Park Drive to the Sebring Parkway.
Post parade (approximately 7 p.m.), North Ridgewood Drive and South Commerce Avenue will be opened to Wall Street. Circle Park Drive will remain closed at Wall Street to all vehicular traffic for the remainder of the post-parade event. All referenced road closures will be reopened by 10 p.m.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on North or South Ridgewood Drive (SR17) will be able to circumvent the event area.
Event-related questions may be directed to Kristie Vasquez of the Community Redevelopment Agency at 863-471-5104. Questions relating to the road closure may be directed by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108.