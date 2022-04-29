SEBRING — On Saturday, April 30, Andrew Stephens Memorial Fund has been approved to hold Andrew’s Run. This event is the 2nd annual 5k Family Run/Walk. This year the event will begin and end at the Don Jose Mexican Restaurant with a turn-around point at St. Agnes Episcopal Church (lakeside). The event time is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and end by approximately 10:30 a.m.
At the “start” of this event, participants will begin on the roadway (Lakeview Drive) at the north parking lot entrance/exit of Don Jose Mexican restaurant. At or before the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Vicki Drive, participants will transition onto the sidewalk for remainder of the event. During the start and through the transition Lakeview Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic between Flare Road and Vicki Drive. During this closure there will be “Directed Traffic Control” to re-direct in-bound traffic away from the event area and provide assistance to local residential traffic to access their properties.
Directed Traffic Control at the locations indicated will be implemented in conjunction with the start of this event. At 7:30 a.m. the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Flare Road; the Intersection of Lakeview Drive and Vicki Drive. The Directed Traffic Control at the referenced intersections will end by 8 a.m.
There will not be an established northbound or southbound detour posted for this event; however, there will be a short time period of “Directed Traffic Control” at the start of this event.
Northbound Lakeview Drive traffic will be re-routed to U.S. 27 North via Flare Road at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Flare Road. Motorist will be able to return to and continue northbound on Lakeview Drive via Vicki Drive. Southbound Lakeview Drive traffic will be re-routed to U.S. 27 North via Vicki Drive at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Vicki Drive. Motorist will be able to return to Lakeview Drive via Flare Road.
Exiting local residential traffic within the “Directed Traffic Control” area (Lakeview Drive between Flare Road and Vicki Drive) will exit to the south direct to Flare Road. Entering local residential traffic within the “Directed Traffic Control” area (Lakeview Drive between Flare Road and Vicki Drive) will enter the area at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Vicki Drive traveling south on Lakeview Drive to their desired destination.
Event related questions may be directed to Rebekah Wills at 863-273-0208. Questions relating to the controlled traffic delay may be directed to me by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108.