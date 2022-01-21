SEBRING — The Rotary Club of Highlands County has been approved to hold their annual Crazy Pepper Chili Cook Off on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. As a result of the event, there will be state and local road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event.
On Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 a.m.:
North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from North Mango Street to Circle Drive; South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive; Circle Drive will be closed.
All above road closures will be reopened by 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to John Pepper of the Rotary Club of Highlands County at 863-381-2689.